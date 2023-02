Lord of the Rings Online’s fastest progressing (and least populated) server is nearing its final months of existence, as Standing Stone Games has plans to wrap up the shard’s run in 2023. Its second-to-last step comes with this Wednesday’s unlock of Minas Morgul and other pre-Gundabad content.

“This week sees Shadowfax get a level cap increase and more content! Shadowfax will be updated with a level cap of 130 along with the release of Minas Morgul, War of Three Peaks, and Blood of Azog,” said SSG. “Starts after our weekly downtime on Wednesday, March 1st.”

In other LOTRO news, the Spring Festival is scheduled to arrive on March 9th and will include new rewards.