Embers Adrift’s patch trailer previews this week’s new zone and content

It’s hard not to be grudgingly impressed with the can-do spirit of Embers Adrift’s dev team. Since its launch last fall, the indie title has been pumping out new zones and contents to flesh out this hardcore PvE world. The latest addition will arrive on Tuesday, February 28th, with The Threat of Grimstone update.

In the trailer for the patch, the studio highlighted the level 30 Grimdstone Canyon zone, new enemy types, additional abilities, quest chains, dice dueling, and quality-of-life improvements such as more storage space and the ability to buy back items.

This indie MMORPG recently lowered both its box and subscription prices to $30 and $10/month respectively.