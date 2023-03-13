Runes of Magic stages 14th anniversary events with free daily presents

Runes of Magic may not be a game that gets a lot of coverage these days, but it’s also not a game that’s thrown in the towel. In fact, this month the MMO celebrated its 14th anniversary since it launched on March 19th, 2009.

To mark this, Gameforge is boosting XP, TP, and drop rates for the rest of this month while also running the Haunted Manor and training range events. As a bonus, from the 12th through the 19th, you can simply log in to grab a free present: “Log in each day and collect gifts for RoM’s birthday! Each day we’ll be sending you a different present per in-game parcel.”

In other Runes of Magic news, a new transmuter NPC was added to the game in a recent maintenance window.