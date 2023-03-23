Albion Online compensates players after Albion West outage, adds clusters to Albion East

Albion Online has had a whirlwind of a week with the formal free-to-play launch of its Albion East server on Monday. Yesterday, Sandbox Interactive began warning about instability problems with the game, then Albion West crashed, and then Albion East started seeing its own login issues, presumably as the whole population then tried to cram itself into the new baby server.

The server situation (and datacenter outage) lasted just a few hours, but the studio is handing out compensation anyhow.

“To compensate for this outage, we will credit one (1) day of Premium to every Character that had Premium Status active during the outage. This will happen […] spmetime throughout the day on March 23rd. Please also remember that Albion East will also undergo maintenance at the same time.”

That maintenance was this morning and is actually already over; it was meant to “increase the size of the accessible world by 31 clusters on Albion East, as well as increase the respawn rate of low and mid tier resources in blue and yellow zones.”

Albion East is now back up, with 31 additional zones and more rapidly respawning resources in blue and yellow zones. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/PwsP5IQpPO — Albion Online (@albiononline) March 23, 2023