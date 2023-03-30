Star Wars: The Old Republic plans to move its servers over to Amazon Web Services

Hot on the heels of the move to a 64-bit client, Star Wars: The Old Republic is preparing another big jump in its backend: BioWare announced that plans are in the works to transfer SWTOR’s server tech over to Amazon Web Services at some point in the future.
“This is a continuation of our effort to modernize and update the game with the focus to improve the player experience and optimize tech that is used by the team,” BioWare said, going on to say that the move will free up company resources for other development, provide better performance, and deliver faster updates.
“Once finalized, SWTOR may be capable to extend its servers capabilities to reach new players,” the studio teased.
Source: SWTOR
Advertisement