Dune Awakening’s latest teaser video focuses on the terrifying sandworm

Don’t get too excited, but Funcom has posted another video as part of its “Shigawire Reels” series for upcoming MMO Dune Awakening. In fact, the studio has quietly trickled out nine of these brief clips so far, so it’d have been easy to miss them; the latest showcases the sandworm, while past clips showed off vehicle combat, flight, spice eruptions, critters, moons, labs, groups, villages, trading, climate and more stuff that probably should just be a website.

Readers will recall that Funcom announced the game as a survival title in 2019, but it pivoted when Tencent bought out the company; DA is currently being billed as a “vast and seamless” world “shared by thousands of players” in a setting that “combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of a large, persistent multiplayer game to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO.” A month and a half ago, Funcom promised it’d provide beta info in the next few months, so sooner rather than later, we expect.

Here’s the whole set of videos to date.