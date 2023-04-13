Elite Dangerous joins a host of science fiction-focused events at the London Science Museum on May 4

May the 4th celebrations are usually aimed at the Star Wars fandom, but this year the London Science Museum will expand them to include Star Trek, Doctor Who, and Elite: Dangerous, as the sci-fi sandbox will be joining in on a special late-night event focused on science fiction.

Frontier will host one of the features of the event where players will get to meet community members, enjoy science fiction talks, and pilot an E:D ship. Other events happening on May 4th include short story readings from famous authors, a deaf-led British sign language tour, and performances of famous science fiction movie and show songs from the Ready Singer One choir.

The lates event is part of a greater ongoing sci-fi exhibit that kicked off this past October, which incidentally has been extended into August.

If you happen to be in or near London and are 18 or older, the event is free for regular entry or £10 for VIP tickets and will begin at 6:30 p.m. BST. The rest of us will just have to look on with a twinge of jealousy.



