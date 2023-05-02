Vampire hunting co-op FPS Redfall goes live tonight – here’s when it does so around the globe

Tonight is the night when FPS fans can don the persona of one of several hunters heading to help a New England town that’s being terrorized by some equally colorful-looking scientific vampires. In case that sentence doesn’t make sense, that’s a long and winding way to say that Redfall, the co-op vampire-slaying FPS, is going live tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Or it’s going live later or earlier, depending on where you land on the globe.

“In Redfall, players will take on a unique story-driven FPS that provides the choice to slay vampires alone or squad up with up to three other friends. It’s up to unlikely heroes Layla, Devinder, Remi and Jacob to investigate the once-peaceful island, figure out how and why the blood suckers took over, and then drive a stake right through their hearts.”

The shooter will make its arrival on PC and Xbox Series X|S to players willing to shell out a cool $70 for all the vampy shooty action, though it’s also free for those subscribed to Game Pass. If you’re curious about the game but not curious enough to dish out the dosh, we’ll be streaming it for a little bit (bite) tomorrow, May 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The announcement is being met with a mixture of fan fervor and people dinging developer Arkane Studios for launching with a 30 FPS “quality mode” of the game on Xbox, though that is set to get addressed in a post-launch patch that will add a performance mode to guarantee 60 FPS. Additionally, some initial reviews are being pretty unkind, so there appears to be some cold water being splashed on the whole shebang.



Preload available now! Check out this global release schedule to find out when Redfall launches in your territory!https://t.co/f1QLe5Y9Fo pic.twitter.com/YYFHHSKwyI — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 27, 2023