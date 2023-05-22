MechWarrior Online makes adjustments to weapons, quirks, and Mechs

MechWarrior Online has put together another new update, and once again it’s leading off that update with cash shop items, with the opening of pre-orders for the new Stone Rhino chassis and the introduction of two more legendary Mechs available for purchase.

Scrolling down to the rest of the actual patch content, we find another round of adjustments to the overall game, including a lengthy list of changes to maps, even more updates to a variety of Mech quirks, a few balance updates for clan laser weapons, and changes to certain variants of the Mad Cat MkII and Supernova. The update doesn’t have too much in terms of all-new items (if you don’t count the new Mech up for pre-purchase), but what’s here is certainly sizeable as far as tweaks go.