Here are the full patch notes for tomorrow’s Lord of the Rings Online Gondor Renewed

It’s really happening, and it’s happening soon: Players return to the refreshed Gondor aka King’s Gondor in tomorrow’s Lord of the Rings Online Update 36. Standing Stone Games dropped the full patch notes for the patch this afternoon.

“After the defeat of Sauron, King Elessar and Queen Arwen seek to bring peace to their kingdom, but the danger is not gone and new foes seek to threaten Gondor. Adventure awaits in the new zone of King’s Gondor East, set after the War of the Ring when fresh breezes have dispersed the fumes of the Dawnless Day and allowed the sun to shine again! Discover the beginning of a new Epic-style storyline, ‘The Song of Waves and Wind,’ and team up with Legolas, Gimli, and friends both old and new to investigate the continuing threat of the Heirs of Castamir! […] Gone are the gloomy dark skies, replaced with bright and sunny fields and hills. Players familiar with the original Central and Eastern Gondor regions will be familiar with King’s Gondor from a navigation standpoint, but there are new additions, and places players previously could not go are now open to allow for further exploration!”

Do note that to access the 80 quests and deeds associated with The Song of Waves and Wind, you’ll need to be level 140 and have unlocked it either by paying for Gondor Renewed quest pack or subbing to the game.

The patch also includes new delvings, the reworked landscape difficulty setting system, and a raft of class and PvMP tweaks. The release is set for May 31st.