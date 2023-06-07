Trove joins the Green Game Jam with in-game initiative to clean up trash from land and sea

While Gamigo’s reputation in the MMO world is… not great right about now, its charity efforts over the years are commendable. This year, it’s joined the Green Game Jam (along with more than a few other studios you’ll recognize). “This is the biggest GGJ yet with 40 participating studios,” organizers say. “The themes are Food, Forests, and our Future. The goal is to shift 1 million players’ food choices for the environment, plant and protect 1 million trees and ultimately bring together 1 million players in a digital climate walk.”

The environmental efforts continue inside Gamigo’s top remaining MMO, Trove, as well, as this week the studio launched a “green questline” that sends players to “help clear the Trove seas and lands from garbage and get rewarded.”

“Qubesly has been incredibly busy of late removing trash and junk all over the place, but he now more than ever needs your help to clean as much waste as possible! Head over to the Fae Forest and look out for Adventure Outposts where you will find some quite curious Bin Chickens who will gladly give you Tidal Treasures in exchange for certain items! Make use of the Tital Treasures to exchange various items at the Recycling Recombobulator, like the mounts Six-Pack and Magestica, which work both on land and water and hold them close, you will need them to get rid of the Garbage Buoys found in the Treasure Isles biomes!”

The fun (fun?) continues through July 5th.

🥦🍅 Dedicate one day a week to vegetarian or vegan meals. Just like diversifying abilities in #TroveGame enhances gameplay, a varied diet benefits both health and the environment. 🌽🥕 🌍 https://t.co/xFsKlZHUOk#Playing4ThePlanet pic.twitter.com/dQyBj7ZoIp — Trove | Play Now! (@TroveGame) June 7, 2023

Embrace your Trove Gardener within and plant trees 🌳 that absorb CO2, provide shade, and are homes for wildlife. 🐾 Let's strengthen bonds while nurturing the environment. #Playing4ThePlanet 🎮🌏 👉 https://t.co/xFsKlZHUOk#TroveGame #Gaming pic.twitter.com/z7A9O5h8zw — Trove | Play Now! (@TroveGame) June 5, 2023

Hey Trovians!

The Green Game Jam has started! 🌎 Take on a ton of fun new challenges and earn incredible rewards! 🎁 No time to waste, join the clean-up initiatives!

👉 https://t.co/xFsKlZHUOk#TroveGame #GreenGameJam #gaming pic.twitter.com/bemOupFjBi — Trove | Play Now! (@TroveGame) June 5, 2023