Lord of the Rings Online boss is ‘very psyched’ about possible big lag fix

Everybody’s number one complaint with Lord of the Rings Online is, of course, server performance and lag. And it’s to this end that Standing Stone Games’ engineers have been working to identify and address. The good news today is that it sounds as though the fight against the Lag to Rule Them All is about to make a major stride forward.

SSG Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini announced this on Twitter Friday, saying, “Found two sources of big lag in LOTRO, working on squashing those and getting them into the game. Very psyched about that.”

In the latest developer livestream, the studio said that it’s planning on some of these game performance improvements for Update 37 (if not sooner). The livestream also highlighted some of the new rewards that came with the recent Midsummer Festival, including a gold tracery, a personal home stage, and the ability to hang musical instruments on house walls.