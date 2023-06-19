Albion Online’s latest update tackles Knightfall rewards, hideout energy, and high-end chests

As promised, Albion Online’s Beyond the Veil patch 10 has arrived today with revisions for guild seasons. Sandbox Interactive’s patch notes addressed hideout energy depletion depending on whether or not the guild owns the territory, adjusted the rank point formula to make sure players aren’t incentivized to lose to progress, flipped the Crystal League and Crystal Arena map to Cross, rebalanced Knightfall Abbey rewards, and tweaked capes, shoes, and just about every weapon.

Notably, the patch includes changes to the Black Market that will ultimately translate into improved drops in high-end chests.

“In order to prevent issues where high value chests would receive less than the intended value, we’ve improved the Black Market algorithm to buffer drops more effectively and thus always retain enough items to fill high-value chests effectively. To prevent shock in the system as we start to buffer items, the buffers will fill slowly, so this entire change will happen slowly over the coming days and weeks. During the adjustment phase, it is possible you may see slightly reduced drop chances for some items, as these are filling the buffer. However, fill rates have been chosen to keep this effect minimal. No changes have been made to the overall drop rate of items, and Black Market demand will continue to be generated as normal. Overall, the change players should eventually see is that large chests are now being filled more effectively, whilst the chances of randomly getting high value items from mobs or low value chests will slightly decrease. The overall drop rate remains the same, but the Black Market should now perform more reliably.”

Beyond the Veil Patch 10 is live!

Delve back into the game and check out the changes. We've got a ton of balance updates, the biggest ones for Fire Staffs and War Gloves, plus Hideouts tweaks.

All the details are in our patch notes: https://t.co/tlpm45Pgfm#AlbionOnline #Patch pic.twitter.com/93qVDkIwWR — Albion Online (@albiononline) June 19, 2023