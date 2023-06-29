Sea of Thieves banned tens of thousands of accounts for exploits and toxicity this spring

Hey cheaters. Sea of Thieves cheaters, specifically. Your time to walk the plank has come.

That’s according to a blog from studio Rare, which has offered an update on its efforts to clean up the game this past spring. Hacks included everything from speed hacks to “the ability to bucket water from your own ship directly into the hull of another ship.” To be honest, we can think of some ships that deserve this, but you know, rules are rules.

“Rare has a zero-tolerance approach to any form of in-game hacking or cheating, and any transgression can result in permanent enforcement action. Your reports alone have resulted in the termination of over 7,000 accounts in the last 12 months, with nearly 5,000 bans in the last six months of players confirmed to be cheating in-game. Further to this, our security team have issued permanent bans to an additional 8,000 accounts in the last 12 months as a result of internal cheat detection and anti-tampering measures. […] The ability to grant items to a player’s account without the prerequisites to do so – this also resulted in the termination of 4,500 accounts that were detected to be using this exploit.”

Another 8500 accounts were banned for toxicity (including hate speech and pet/ship names that violate naming policies). Hey, maybe stop being a jerk in online video games. Just a thought.