Pantheon is trimming its livestreams and video releases in July and August in the interest of cohesion

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen really likes to put out videos, whether it’s developer livestreams or the Parting the Veil video podcasts, but it looks like much of that content is going to be scaled back a bit for July and August, with the intention of making things more streamlined and more informative.

According to Visionary Realms’ latest newsletter, future livestreams will be primarily focused on gameplay events or live events with the MMORPG’s community, while monthly developer streams will premiere at their usual time but in a “more refined, more produced, and more cohesive” format in order to get to the “meat and potatoes” of progress. These streams will also be set up as YouTube Premieres so followers can know precisely when they’ll go online.

As for Parting the Veil, that’s being condensed into several short videos that focus on a single topic over the course of the month. The rationale offered by Visionary Realms is that this lets the team focus more on completing tasks and grants more devs the opportunity to answer community questions. Additionally, these segments will be pre-produced instead of its previous livestream format.



These adjustments are being done not only in the service of being more information-loaded but also to refine content creation processes. The studio is promising that it will “come out roaring in September with the proper assets and tools in place” for future video features, but in the meantime, July and August will see a bit of a reeling back and refinement.

The monthly producer’s letter otherwise dates the next pre-alpha test for July 15th, then moves through recent development updates like the near-completion of a map tool, fixes for grass and trees, replacement of store-bought models with in-house models for NPCs, and enabling internal PvP tests.