Lord of the Rings Online says more lag fixes are on deck after last week’s patch

With one lag fix under Lord of the Rings Online’s belt this past week, Standing Stone Games said that it has more work on the long-standing issue planned for coming months. This word comes from last Friday’s devstream, which reviewed the patch and even gave a hint of the next150+ new housing decoration items themed around markets and shops!).
The studio said that it is hoping to test the new version of the LOTRO in-game store sometime soon.
Also, SSG put up the full seven-track soundtrack on YouTube for Update 32’s Rangers and Ruins and said that it’ll be working to get more of the recent score additions onto the platform in the near future:
Source: YouTube
