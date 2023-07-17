Marvel Snap introduces gacha-like ‘premium mystery variants’ and retools its card cache reward system

The ways that players of the digital CCG Marvel Snap get new cards is changing with the game’s latest patch, and arguably not for the better. Developer Second Dinner has added a “premium mystery variant” (PMV) feature that offers a chance at rare or super rare card variants in what reads like a gacha-style pull of the lever.

Players can purchase one of these premium mystery variants for 800 gold from the daily offer shop, or they can make 10 purchases from that same shop to get a bonus 2000 collector’s tokens and an extra premium mystery variant, though that offer is only available once a week. Our tipster points out that buying a 10-pull for these card variants costs 8,000 gold or $100, and further calls out the fact that the 11th PMV is only claimable one time even if someone buys 20 gacha pulls.



Another major card-earning feature added in this patch is the spotlight cache system. This will grant players a chance to get up to four cards each week – either one of three featured Series 4 and 5 cards or a random Series 4 or 5 card. Each reward earned from a cache will be removed from the prize pool, meaning there are better odds of getting remaining cards, and if players get all four items from a cache, successive bundle openings for the week grant spotlight variants in a new reward pool. This system replaces the collector’s caches and collector’s reserves that are found every 120 collector levels.

Other features of this update include a variety of card balance tweaks, new visuals for certain cards, and a host of bug fixes, but what might stand out to most players is the gacha mechanic, which has earned a hefty amount of ire and aggravation from the playerbase.