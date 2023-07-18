Multiplayer space sandbox Astroneer introduces custom game mode tools

As of Astroneer’s update last week, players can finally build their own games just the way they want, thanks to the new custom games mode.

“This update cracks open Astroneer in a way that allows players to do all sorts of really fun things,” System Era says. “From creating new saves with unique characteristics like hardcore permadeath, to setting up exact scenarios and speedruns, the custom game tools added will allow you to make the experience your own and then share them with others.”

“We have always wanted to add new game modes to Astroneer, but we felt like that might be too prescriptive. Instead, we endeavored to create a plethora of customizations that allowed you all to fine-tune the exact experience you want. Hoping for a little more challenge? Change the amount of oxygen produced by all sources, pick a different starting planet, and prevent respawns for a hardcore experience. Do you have trouble with some of the more tedious parts of the game and could use some shortcuts from an accessibility standpoint? Feel free to adjust to your liking and experience the entire game your way. We indexed hard on player choice so everyone can enjoy the game however they would like.”

Full instructions for modders are posted on Steam, along with patch notes and an update to the Astropedia.