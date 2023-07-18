Guild Wars 2’s Festival of the Four Winds breezes back into town

Hope you’re not afraid of heights or mild atmospheric disturbances, for Guild Wars 2’s Festival of the Four Winds has returned to the realm of Tyria. Once a sadly MIA event, this festival became an annual occurrence over the past few years.

Taking place at the Labyrinthine Cliffs and Crown Pavilion, the festival involves a host of activities including treasure hunting, skimmer slaloms, flying dolyaks, the always-fun Boss Blitz, and even the 1v1 Queen’s Gauntlet. Rewards include hefty bags, armor skins, minis, and (new for 2023) the Zephyrite Headband.

Festival of the Four Winds is scheduled to run from now through August 8th.

Join in the fun of the Festival of the Four Winds – now live in #GW2 ! New rewards – including the Zephyrite Headband – are available. Check the festival guide to get started! https://t.co/QPkcXVYQte pic.twitter.com/279qcsL7r0 — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) July 18, 2023