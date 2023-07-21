City of Heroes Rebirth brings buffing Pandora’s boxes, harder task force challenges, and power proliferation July 23

It is the Dawn of Genesis for the Rebirth rogue servers of City of Heroes. Or rather, it will be when Issue 6 goes live on Sunday, July 23rd, bringing with it some new Task Force challenges, more power options for archetypes, and beneficial Pandora’s boxes (despite how the myth itself goes).

Features of this upcoming patch were shared in PTS notes earlier this month, which outlines the Genesis Wave that gives the update its subtitle: The opening of Pandora’s Box has unleashed a power across time and space that grants buffs to those who touch the wave or stand near Pandora altars found in task forces, strike forces, or during bank or mayhem side missions. These altars can also give incarnate powers to enemies, but if they’re defeated, they can also grant incarnate powers to players well before they usually unlock them.

Speaking of task forces, the challenge mode feature that was previewed earlier will come online, with more difficulty modifiers and commensurate rewards for those who want to make their TFs spicy.

Finally, Issue 6 will introduce additional power proliferation, bringing the Martial Prowess epic pool to Tankers and Brutes, Munitions Mastery epic powers to Guardians, and the Broadsword and Katana power sets to Tankers. Those are just some of the major highlights; more can be found in the patch notes.

