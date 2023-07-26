New World applies adjustments to its Summer Medleyfaire and crushes several bugs

Since Amazon Games has decided to toss official forums into the bin, we’re left with looking at alternate places for updates. This brings us to New World patch notes posted on Twitter, which detail a small bug-crushing and adjustment update applied to the MMO last week.

The primary focus of this patch is the Summer Medleyfaire event, particularly the case of the song “YAAAHHHH”: This song can now be played anywhere instead of only at a Summer Village stage. This incidentally means that the gatherable item on the stage has been removed, while event rewards and reputation can only be earned three times a day.

The rest of the patch is mostly about bug crushing, including a correction for a Medleyfaire achievement, a fix for a server crash, the re-application of post-cap progression for season passes, and an edge case bug fix related to a quest. It’s an admittedly tiny patch, but now players can “YAAAHHHH” anywhere they want.



