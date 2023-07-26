SSG opens preorders for Dungeons & Dragons Online’s Vecna Unleashed

Dungeons and Dragons Online’s update 60 has launched today, but never mind all that: Buy Vecna Unleashed! You think I’m kidding, but that’s pretty much how today’s official announcement reads, and nobody’s particularly mad about it. Vecna Unleashed is the game’s briefly delayed next mini-expansion, and yes, you can preorder it starting today.

“High amongst the Sharn city of Towers, something sinister is afoot in the halls of Morgrave University. The Codex of the Infinite Planes has escaped to the academy, and with it comes the dark presence of Vecna and his cult. Now with the university’s vast collection of rare and powerful artifacts under their control, the destiny of not just Sharn but the entire Eberron plane hangs in the balance. Do you have what it takes to stop Vecna before he claims your universe for his own? Prepare to explore new areas, face perilous enemies, and uncover dark secrets in Vecna Unleashed! Unleash the power of the Macrotechnic with a new Epic Destiny, battle powerful creatures that have been unleashed amongst the halls, and experience new dungeons that will push you and your group to the limit! The latest Dungeons and Dragons Online expansion, Vecna Unleashed, is available for pre-purchase now! Get immediate access to the new Macrotechnic Epic Destiny with any edition of Vecna Unleashed!”

Players will want to check out the landing page and the preorder page to pick their poison from the $20-$100 options.

After all that, Standing Stone does indeed have a long list of patch notes touching on bug fixes and tweaks for the UI, XP rewards, Rune Arm shots, the Machrotechnic Epic Destiny system, enemy AI, and more. There’s even a new dance for raptor and panther mounts, and all is right with the world.