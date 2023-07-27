Ethyrial Echoes of Yore player buys a ‘large stake’ in the game as it works on class adjustments

Despite the fact that Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore cratered its launch so hard that developer Gellyberry Studios lost its publisher and reeled the MMORPG back to a free-to-play “passion project” state, it still apparently has one superfan who is willing to invest in the project enough that he’s bought “a large stake in the game.”

A member of the MMO’s Discord community by the name of Ryan has swooped in as a sort of angel investor, which not only gives him a stake in the game but also sees him become a member of the dev team; the announcement says he will be “actively communicating with everyone going forward” and is working with the devs on class balance and skill creation.

On the subject of those balancing efforts, those are coming to the game in a patch this Friday, July 28th, bringing weapon poisons to Assassins, reworked cooldowns for Demon Knights and Druids, tweaks to which skills are available for Guardians and Shadowblades at certain levels, and a new level 20 skill for the Shadowcaster. In addition, all classes will benefit from normalized stats and new level 25 and 30 skills, while several classes are getting wholesale reworks including the Ranger, the Earthguard, and the Brawler.

