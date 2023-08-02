Sandbox MMORPG SamuTale maps out visual updates, sailing, shop stall ownership, and PvP protection

Back in 2016 we first cast a light on SamuTale, an adorable-looking sandbox MMORPG that themed itself around exploring the world as a samurai. We checked back in on the title in 2020 when it was celebrating four years of early access, and did so again this past April to note how solo developer Royall had slowed down on development.

This early access MMO is once again back on the radar thanks to yet another MMORPG subreddit spotlight post that introduces potential new players to the game’s whole deal, while also offering those of us following the project a roadmap of upcoming features. Royall writes that his primary focus is on improving the game’s visuals, especially character models, which will get facial expressions at long last.

Other planned features include the ability to build a ship and explore the seas, clan flag customization, a feature that lets players open a shop stall and sell goods online or offline, and protection for players like a penalty system for PvP and hireable mercenaries that will defend bases while players are offline. As for the game overall, there’s still no timeline for when early access will end, Royall still acknowledges the project is a solo effort but he hopes to be in a place where he can hire a small team, and that the game currently has a small core of players who generally arrive when a new update lands.