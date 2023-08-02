Blizzard posts Diablo IV patch 1.1.1 notes ahead of release on August 8

To say that the past few weeks have been contentious in the Diablo IV community would be an understatement, but it seems as if Blizzard is certainly trying earnestly to win back the crowd with the latest set of changes to the game. Patch 1.1.1 is due for release on August 8th, and the notes specifically are targeted at improving the performance of Barbarians and Sorcerers while addressing issues with combat flow and survivability for those two classes.

There are also numerous system and balance tweaks including adjustments to boss monsters and monster density as well as some changes that appear to have been missed from the patch notes, like nightmare dungeon changes. It remains to be seen whether these shifts will ameliorate the ill will that the game engendered with the original patch 1.1.0 that coincided with its first seasonal rollout, but it seems clear that the developers are at least hoping to soothe any hurt feelings.