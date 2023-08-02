Blizzard posts Diablo IV patch 1.1.1 notes ahead of release on August 8

Eliot Lefebvre
To say that the past few weeks have been contentious in the Diablo IV community would be an understatement, but it seems as if Blizzard is certainly trying earnestly to win back the crowd with the latest set of changes to the game. Patch 1.1.1 is due for release on August 8th, and the notes specifically are targeted at improving the performance of Barbarians and Sorcerers while addressing issues with combat flow and survivability for those two classes.

There are also numerous system and balance tweaks including adjustments to boss monsters and monster density as well as some changes that appear to have been missed from the patch notes, like nightmare dungeon changes. It remains to be seen whether these shifts will ameliorate the ill will that the game engendered with the original patch 1.1.0 that coincided with its first seasonal rollout, but it seems clear that the developers are at least hoping to soothe any hurt feelings.

Source: Official Site, Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
