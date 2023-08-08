Star Trek Online opens up a special museum to tour the franchise’s starships

With a massive franchise spanning decades and numerous television shows and movies, Star Trek boasts a mountain of legacy content under its belt. So it’s not without cause that the makers of the MMORPG might create a special in-game mini-holiday to look at the series as a whole for both the faithful veterans and curious newbies.

Ergo, Star Trek Day will arrive in Star Trek Online on August 10th and continue through the 24th. During this period, players can tour a set of two museums (around Earth and Deep Space Nine) that contains ships from the shows and movies, ready to disgorge “behind the scenes” facts about each. Players who check all of the ships out will earn a “Historical Documents Expert” title for their trouble.

“On September 8th, 1966, the world first met a group of people, and a ship, that would change our lives forever. Pitched as ‘wagon train to the stars,’ and brought to TV by the force of Lucille Ball’s will, Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek hit tiny television screens around the world and immediately captured hearts and minds,” Cryptic wrote.