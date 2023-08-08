Palia says closed beta feedback is a ‘tsunami engulfing’ the studio, vows clarity on pricing bundles

It’s been almost a week since cozy life sim Palia triggered its soft launch via a persistent beta that finally dropped the NDA. Now free to share opinions, players haven’t been silent about what they both like and dislike about the small-scale MMO. While developer Singularity Six hasn’t addressed any of the specific concerns, the studio said that it’s raking in all of the feedback to sort and process.

“We are a new studio, and this is our first and only game—the amount of outreach and attention we’ve received is almost like a tsunami engulfing us,” the developers posted. “And we are still trying to right ourselves, but we are confident the waves will settle in time. We want Palia to do well as much as the community does. This game is our livelihood. We are listening. And we will answer.”

One of the issues that’s emerged is a confusing cash shop that seems to be using misleading pricing to trick players into paying more than they might otherwise for outfit bundles. A Reddit user broke down the weird wording on these bundles, saying, “I know Palia isn’t the most egregious when it comes to their business model, but at least personally I’ve never seen an outright fake discount like this.” In response, Palia’s studio (which moderates the sub) locked the thread, said that “the discount is real,” and that it would “try to increase clarity on how things work.”

Palia is heading into open beta on August 10th, followed by a Nintendo Switch release later this year. You can read the first impressions of our Not So Massively columnist right here.