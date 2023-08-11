The Elder Scrolls Online is free-to-play right now thanks to QuakeCon

If you didn’t snag a free copy of The Elder Scrolls Online last month when it was in promo mode on EGS, then you’re exactly the person ZeniMax Online Studios is hoping to ensnare with with its QuakeCon celebration, which has rendered the MMO free-to-play from now through August 21st. The downside is that it doesn’t include all of the chapter and DLC content – including Necrom – but it’s plenty to get started.

“The QuakeCon 2023 Free Play Event gets you access to the ESO base game, which includes four of the game’s classes (Sorcerer, Nightblade, Templar, and Dragonknight), 24 zones to explore and quest in, and access to ESO’s PvP game modes such as the Battlegrounds and the Alliance War. In addition, you will also gain access to the Necrom Prologue, a free quest that introduces the Shadow Over Morrowind saga and leads directly into the game’s latest Chapter.”

Those with existing accounts can of course return to play freely during the promo, as ZOS is hoping you’ll take advantage of an upgrade. The mega Necrom bundle (with all the previous chapters smooshed together) is currently on sale for under 40 bucks.

As part of our #QuakeCon celebration, #ESO is free to play now until August 21st! In addition, we’re giving all adventurers a 100% XP boost until Tuesday, August 15! 📜📜 https://t.co/fi5ra6XG4w pic.twitter.com/plX0MYfYbI — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) August 10, 2023