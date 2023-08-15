New World’s latest video highlights its long-awaited transmog system

“Transmogrify” is a verb that has been used for centuries as a humorous word to denote gross transformation, but it came into vogue following cartoonist Bill Watterson using the word humorously in his classic comic strip Calvin & Hobbes. This has no actual bearing on the fact that New World uses a shortened slang form of the word, “transmog,” as the official term for its cosmetic item override that has recently arrived. It’s just funny. But the important thing is that soon you’ll be able to engage in the most important endgame activity of all: looking cool.

And yes, the latest video hosted by creative director David Verfaillie and featuring senior product manager Drew Higbee and lead seasons designer Patrick Smedley is all about the upcoming transmog system and how you’ll use it to deploy all those cool appearances you’ve found in the game, and then dye your gear (except for weapons) – all in a system that has been an extremely long time coming to the game. It’s a rather short video this time around, but what more could you want? Swimming? Mounts? That’s mid-tier nonsense. Fashion is where it’s at.