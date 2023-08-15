RIFT hires yet another community manager following previous departures

The revolving door for RIFT’s community managers is a source of slight amusement and never-ending frustration for the MMO’s beleaguered community. In 2022 alone, Gamigo hired and fired several CMs to handle the declining title’s socials. Yet in 2023, we haven’t heard any news of arriving or departing CMs — at least until now.

On the game’s official Discord, the new community manager, Arcahem, announced the hire. The new CM has been posting updates of the game’s promotions and events while admitting to being a newbie in the MMO: “I have been playing RIFT my fair amount as of late, but I wouldn’t exactly call myself an expert quite yet, looking forward to learn[ing] all the tips and tricks from everyone.” Of course, at this point, the players will just be happy to have a live human to interface with the studio.