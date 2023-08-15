Wayfinder delays its early access – but only by ‘a couple of days’

Hope you Wayfinder founder’s pack purchasers didn’t take off today to play for the early access launch because that launch has been delayed. The good news is it’s only a few days – two for PC, and an unknown number for console.

“We’re ironing out some final issues to ensure a smooth start to early access for players on PC and PlayStation and need additional time,” Airship Syndicate told gamers late last night. “This means we will be delaying the start of early access on PC by a couple of days. Wayfinder will launch on Steam and Founders Packs will go on sale August 17 at 12 p.m. CT with PlayStation to follow. Both Airship Syndicate and Digital Extremes’ teams are working tirelessly to ensure the best possible start to early access for Founders – we apologize for the delay. We look forward to meeting you in Evenor this week, and to commencing our journey together with you.”

The missive in Discord has a little more info, suggesting that the issue lies in the crossplay/save functionality of the game.

“Wayfinder was conceived as a fully cross-play and cross-save game and In order to ensure the best possible experience for all players – the PC version of Wayfinder will go on sale, and release August 17th @ 12pm C.T. (in 2 days) with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to follow shortly after due to complications beyond our control. This isn’t ideal and the teams at Airship and Digital Extremes have been working nonstop to try and rectify these issues. We are sending this out late because both teams have been hammering away at a solution, but this pivot is necessary as there is too much risk to launch tomorrow. We have promised to always be transparent so it’s an understatement to say we are just as disappointed as you are and we want to get Wayfinder in your hands asap.”

Source: Official site , Discord. Thanks to everyone who tipped this to us!