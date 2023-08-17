ARK Survival Ascended confirms that players will get to rent private servers thanks to Nitrado partnership

Regular players of the original ARK: Survival Evolved may be familiar with the company name Nitrado, which has helped players rent their own private servers. Now that the game is being re-released as ARK: Survival Ascended, it might be good to note that developer Studio Wildcard and Nitrado will once again be partnering up to bring the same service to the new survivalbox.

This extended partnership will provide ASA with “know-how and funding” as well as new server features such as an enhanced mod experience with Overwolf integration, promised DDoS protection, and “unparalleled” server support. The announcement points out that this doesn’t mean that PC players won’t be able to host their own servers, but this does mean that people who know servers only as “those big tall things with the blinky lights” will get to rent servers from people who know what they’re doing.

In other ARK news, there’s yet another community creature contest coming up, this time for the Center map of ASA. Entries ended earlier this week, meaning the process moves through the voting stages between now and August 21st, while the winning selection will be announced on August 25th. This week also saw ARKpocalypse and beginner servers wiped, with the next resets scheduled for September 8th and September 29th respectively.