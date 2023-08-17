War Thunder Mobile has officially launched on Android and Apple today

Gaijin Entertainment is launching a new game as of today – and it’s going to look a little familiar too. It’s a new and independently developed version of War Thunder, but now, it’s on mobile, both Apple and Android devices, with very little fuss or preamble.

“[T]he new online military action game War Thunder Mobile has been launched in the Apple App Store and Google Play services worldwide,” Gaijin declared this morning. “The game is also available for download in APK format on the official website. War Thunder Mobile features hundreds of historically accurate ground, naval, and air war machines that have been carefully modeled in line with properly declassified documents.”

You hear that, War Thunder players? PROPERLY DECLASSIFIED.

“Over the past six months, War Thunder Mobile has gone through several alpha and beta testing stages, during which it has been polished, optimized, and improved: for example, a HUD editor, a convenient teammate search interface, and customization of vehicles have been added. Two significant updates have also been released, bringing new tanks, ships, aircraft, and maps. The content of the updates perfectly illustrates the focus of War Thunder Mobile on legendary military vehicles that have become famous in battles and provide a unique gaming experience, such as the German battlecruiser Scharnhorst, the US Calliope MLRS, and the Soviet MiG-15bis jet fighter.”

Gaijin is promising regular content updates – some borrowed from the PC/console version and some brand-new – as well as a bundle of gifts for players who leap in between August 29th.