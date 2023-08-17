World of Warcraft is off to the dragon rider races with its Kalimdor Cup event

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Dragon riders, start your… lizards? Not engines; the dragons of World of Warcraft don’t have engines. Regardless of how players motivate their dragons to fly fast, the need for speed is on with the dragon rider races of the Kalimdor Cup event.

From now until August 28th, players can head to Valdrakken and take on one of 16 different time trial races across Kalimdor that come in normal, advanced, and reverse variations. Clearing these races will grant an event currency that can be spent on a variety of new rewards such as new dragon customization items, a Drake Racer’s transmog set, and the ability to repeatedly purchase an item that grants reputation with the Valdrakken Accord, on top of achievements for flying fast.

Players who are looking for more granular details can look at an event overview on Wowhead, or they can just head on down to the appointed location and kickstart their dragon’s heart.

sources: official site, Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleSkull & Bones previews its crafting system ahead of next week’s closed beta test
Next articleWar Thunder Mobile has officially launched on Android and Apple today

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments