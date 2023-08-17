Black Desert tweaks Marni’s Realm on PC, plans early end to an event on console, opens new area on mobile

We’re back with yet another bundle of Black Desert for everybody because all three versions of the sandbox MMORPG have a little something different going on. This should not be anything new to our regular readers by this point, so let’s get into it, shall we?

We make our usual start with the PC version of BDO, as this week’s patch applies some tweaks to monster locations in the Marni’s Realm area with reduced monster spawn times, adjusted AP recommendations for 38 of the monster zones in the area, server optimizations to make entering the Realm easier, and changes to the positions and ranges of each zone.

The rest of this week’s patch brings more class tweaks, a new treasure item that lets players store and retrieve three dream horses anywhere at any time, some tweaks for Node and Conquest Wars, and another gaggle of events involving the Arena of Solare, season server boosts, and an asymmetrical event where six player turtles try to steal one rabbit player’s liver before it can escape.



There isn’t much new on the console side of things, but there is an important alert related to a freebie-granting event for new and returning players that first started in January; the event is going to be closing down early on August 24th as opposed to December 27th. More details are promised on August 23rd, though daily login goodies are still going to be happening with a seperate campaign between now and October 4th.

Finally, Black Desert Mobile has opened up the West Kamasylvia region for players this week, with such intriguing locations as Grana City, the Tooth Fairy Forest (seriously), and Polly’s Forest Weenie Cabin (also seriously). The patch also opens up a new Chaos Rift, adjusts the recently released Wizard class, and increases the max curiosity of several fairy types, among other things.