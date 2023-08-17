Megadeath headlines Wargaming’s multi-MMO Metal Fest later this month

Is there an MMO more metal than World of Tanks? I mean, kinda by definition, right? Well, maybe that explains Wargaming’s decision to run the multigame Wargaming Metal Fest this month, headlined by no less than Megadeath – or rather, video game representations of Megadeath. For a cognate, think of the times AQ3D (Alice in Chains, Korn, Breaking Benjamin), Roblox (Lil Nas X), or Fortnite (Travis Scott, Marshmello) hosted real music acts inside the game worlds, although this sounds like content too, not just a show.

“Wargaming is proud to announce an electrifying collaboration with iconic metal band Megadeth,” the company announced. “A multi-product musical in-game event called Metal Fest is set to bring the thunderous power of metal to four popular products: World of Tanks Modern Armor, World of Tanks Blitz, World of Warships, and World of Warships Legends.”

“Scheduled to kick off on August 28, Metal Fest will be a celebration of the genre, featuring exclusive voiceovers by Dave Mustaine, frontman of Megadeth; James Lomenzo; Dirk Verbeuren; and Kiko Loureiro, as well as an array of Megadeth-branded in-game items such as tanks and warships, in-game missions and quests, integrated songs, and much more!”

Megadeath’s Dave Mustaine says this is the first time the band has been “immortalized in video games,” noting that the group “laid down over 350” lines of voiceover for the event. Listen, it’s just nice to see MMOs having fun with the whole concept.