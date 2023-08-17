World of Warcraft previews heritage armor for Night Elves and Forsaken

September 5th’s Fury Incarnate update for World of Warcraft may be on the lower scale of this year’s content offerings, but that’s not to say that it lacks anything of substance. One of the additions coming with the patch are new heritage armor sets for the Forsaken (Undead) and Night Elf races.

Curious what they look like? Blizzard put up a blog post to show off the armor skins — ornate for the Elves, death metal spikey for the Forsaken — and to point you to the starting point to go through the prerequisite questline.

Both of these races also have another treat in store this September: additional character customization options. Forsaken are getting five new skin colors, while the Night Elves can jazz themselves up with different facial and body tattoos.