Camelot Unchained provides a closer look at its new character progression system

You might be surprised to learn that City State Entertainment is working on a character progression system for Camelot Unchained after 10 years of development, but you also might have forgotten that the way character progress worked before was with an ability builder, circa 2019. That’s since been changed, and a new character progression system that City State Entertainment boss Mark Jacobs talked about in June is the focus of the MMORPG’s development according to the latest newsletters out of the studio.

This month’s edition of Unveiled offered a closer look at what this progression system looks like: It’s powered by activity-specific nodes that players purchase with XP earned by performing the associated activity. The benefits of these nodes are broken up into three parts: modifications that confer benefits like faster item creation, titles that unlock specific nodes or allow the equipping of certain items, and stat bonuses, though right now the current version of the system supports only the first two features.

This new system is currently available in the latest build of the MMORPG, though the newsletter does point out that it’s still in its early stages and work on what’s considered the “second half” of the feature is ongoing. Still, CSE expressed its eagerness to get this new system in players’ hands. As for the rest of the Unveiled newsletter, that touched on rendering and lighting work and spoke with several artists about their creations for the game.

As one might expect, the July progress report from CSE is mostly about work being done to support the character progression system to add titles, XP, and progression trees, along with more crafting updates, performance improvements, and continuing NPC behavior improvements.