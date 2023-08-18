RIFT reruns its weekend-long Budgie Days racing event until August 20

Budgie. Budgie budgie budgie. Budgeegles. Budgaroo. Birdie. Budgo. Budgie Days that are back once again in RIFT from now until August 20th. That’s three days of budgie-fudgie wo-wudgie.

Players will be once again be able to earn themselves chaos motes currencies when they complete daily quests and race their budgies along a track as fast as they can. These motes can then be traded in for – wait for it – a whole bunch of budgie mounts in an assortment of different primary colors. Or flavors, depending on one’s proclivities. Please do not lick the budgies, though. Or your computer monitor; we know you haven’t dusted it off in months.

The event is on now for budgie lovers – aka budgieheads – across the whole game, and while a problem with the NA shard quests did arise earlier, that’s been fixed now. So go. Hunt. Race budgie.