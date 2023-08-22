Fallout 76’s season 14 is live, kicking off the kitschy Fight for Freedom

Feeling overwhelmed by all the launches today? Have another one: Fallout 76 is unfurling the banner of Season 14 aka Fight for Freedom as of this afternoon, with its satirical presidential themery.

“Whether players are newly out of the Vault or a longtime Appalachian resident, there’s plenty to do solo or with friends as players complete daily and weekly challenges to unlock rewards in Fight for Freedom,” Bethesda Softworks says. “These rewards include items like special Oval Office-themed furnishings for your C.A.M.P., the Carved Eagle Weapon Rack, a Brewery Fermenter, cosmetics like the Deep Spacewalk Power Armor Paint and more. Additionally, the Season 14 update features a variety of quality-of-life improvements, including lowered Perk Card requirements, streamlined Workbench changes and a new free cam feature in Photomode. Red, white and blue runs deep in post-nuclear Appalachia in Season 14: Fight for Freedom on all platforms. Active Fallout 1st subscribers also receive bonus rewards as they level up[.]”

Patch notes are up already; note the new perks, new ally, balance improvements, and tons of new C.A.M.P. items, and a tease for the game’s fifth birthday coming up in November.