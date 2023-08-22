Massively OP Podcast Episode 434: Wayfinder finds the way to early access

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Wayfinder’s messy launch, Palia’s pet-laden patch, DCUO’s next big steps, Guild Wars 2’s new expansion, and how much of an expansion should developers spoil.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

