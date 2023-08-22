Massively OP Podcast Episode 434: Wayfinder finds the way to early access

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Wayfinder’s messy launch, Palia’s pet-laden patch, DCUO’s next big steps, Guild Wars 2’s new expansion, and how much of an expansion should developers spoil.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Guild Wars 2
- News: Wayfinder’s early access launch is an instant mess
- News: Palia adds adorable pets and also house thievery oops
- News: DCUO announces next episode and modern console launches
- News: Guild Wars 2 brings out Secrets of the Obscure
- Mailbag: How much should developers reveal about an expansion?
- Mailbag: What MMO rogue server will you be playing in the future?
- Outro
Other info:
