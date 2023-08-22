Lord of the Rings Online pushes update 37, The Humble Homes of The Holbytlan, to next week

Confusion over the moving parts of Lord of the Rings Online’s roster of late summer updates has been palpable over the last few weeks, affecting even us. As of last weekend’s Standing Stone Games’ stream, the plan was to release River Hobbits today. But the studio has clarified that Update 37 isn’t landing now until next week, which might just be for the best given all the other updates releasing this week.

“We are working to get Update 37: The Humble Homes of The Holbytlan ready for release and we want to update you on our timing,” SSG posted to Twitter this afternoon. “We are currently expecting to release Update 37 on Tuesday, August 29th, and we’ll have more information as we get closer to that date.”

Beyond Update 37, of course, is Update 38 – the Umbar expansion. Not far now.

