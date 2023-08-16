Palia’s first content patch expands the main quest line, fixes the cash shop, and adds pets

Late last night, Palia finally pushed out what Singularity 6 is calling the game’s “first real patch update” since the launch of open beta last week. “[W]e are ready to start introducing some of the more regularly paced content, quality–of-life improvements, and bug fixes that we have planned,” the studio says. “We intend to keep offering these patch updates at a cadence of once every two weeks.”

Most notably, this patch extends the main storyline through a new area and cutscene, adds item-triggered quests, tweaks experience gain from gathering skills, adds new deco, and inserts an events tab. There are also heaps of quality-of-life tweaks to things like spawn rates, inaccessible nodes, the housing UI, camera views, animation canceling, and game performance. And those of you grumpy over the confusing way prices were displayed in the cash shop will also find that fixed – plus, the cash shop now offers pets.

Unfortunately, a quick peek in Discord makes clear that the previously reported game-breaking progression bugs are still affecting plenty of players. (The “missing necessary information” bug that’s afflicted this reporter’s account since CBT isn’t fixed either, unfortunately.)