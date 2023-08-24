Dark and Darker is getting a mobile version thanks to a licensing partnership with Krafton

The PvPvE dungeon crawler Dark and Darker continues to write surprising headlines even as developer Ironmace faces a copyright fight with Nexon – and released into early access in spite of that. Those legal waters might now get a bit murkier as Krafton Inc. has entered into an official licensing partnership to bring Dark and Darker to mobile devices.

“Drawing from its expertise in transforming global gaming IPs for mobile audiences, notably the colossal success of the complementary PUBG: Battlegrounds with PUBG Mobile titles, Krafton sees Dark and Darker’s innovative fusion of battle royale survival elements with dungeon crawler exploration as a perfect fit for its catalog.”

Information on when this game will be releasing and what will be different from the game’s PC counterpart aren’t available at the moment, but more information is likely to arrive at some point down the line, ideally when the copyright infringement case has finally been cleared.

Meanwhile, the game’s PC version is facing a different battle in the form of cheaters, which has caused Ironmace to ask players to share links of uploaded video footage of cheating behavior to a Discord bot over the next 30 days. Ironmace also recently removed a class unlock paywall in response to player anger at the monetization.

