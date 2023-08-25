Amazon’s 2024 Fallout TV series will take place in Los Angeles

War… war never changes, which is good news for Fallout fans who crave ever more of the post-nuclear adventures that itchy trigger fingers cause. Next year, Amazon — in conjunction with Bethesda Studios — will finally be releasing that long-awaited Fallout TV series in 2024 on Amazon Prime.

While the studio has been tight-lipped about the series, it did reveal that it’ll primarily be set in Los Angeles and revolve around the denizens of Vault 33. A new teaser trailer for the show released at Gamescom not only featured a lot of the staples from the games but even a familiar sight for fans of the cult favorite Fallout: New Vegas, as a certain cowboy robot made an appearance.

Give it a watch below: