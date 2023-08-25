EverQuest brings back its classic Stone Cold Summer event for 2023

EverQuest vets might be familiar with the Stone Cold Summer event, but for those who aren’t, just know that this event first debuted in 2011 as part of the lead-up to the Veil of Alaris expansion’s release. Now the classic event is coming back again this year, running between now and September 19th.

In addition to familiar portions of the event, the 2023 version brings a new quest that asks players to investigate cases of warders suffering petrification from an unknown cause, along with a related new mission to take on and a new Overseer mystery to solve in the Valley of Lunanyn.

As one might expect, there are some level and server access requirements that players will want to bear in mind, and available quests will have six-hour lockouts, but other than that the event has made its latest return.