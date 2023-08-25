Final Fantasy XIV launches its anniversary stories with a peek back at the first Dragoon

It’s Final Fantasy XIV anniversary time, and players know that means anniversary stories are coming to the game’s official site. And we’ve already got our first one, with Estinien getting plastered and dreaming about… the first Dragoon in Ishgard’s history and the way in which he passed away. Which probably sounds a little bit grim by that description, but don’t worry, in practice it’s actually substantially more grim than it sounds.

Looking back, I realize that phrase was preceded by “don’t worry.” Not sure how that got there.

As usual, the extra insight of this story will hardly be necessary for players to understand the future plot of the game, but it expands on the lore and history throughout Etheirys. And if you feel like it’s been a hot minute since you got to be reminded about Estinien getting possessed by Nidhogg and turning into Turbo-Dragoon, well, you’re welcome. Check out the full story here.