MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Starship Traders, Arena Breakout, X8, Jumanji, The Grey War

Welcome back to another rundown of some MMOs and other multiplayer titles you’ve probably never heard of!

Starship Traders – MMO Fallout put this one back on our radar; it’s a super-indie sci-fi sandbox MMO that clearly borrows heavily from the likes of EVE Online, complete with its cutthroat PvP.

Arena Breakout – Tencent’s MoreFun Studios announced at Gamescom that its mobile extraction shooter Arena Breakout has “recently surpassed 80 million registered users globally.” The game’s second season is coming in October.

X8 – Thirdverse’s extremely-hard-to-Google early access VR PvP shooter announced its 2023 VR League starting in September. Leaving early access might boost this one’s profile, eh?

Jumanji Wild Adventures – I almost skipped over the press release for this one, but technically it’s multiplayer, so we can at least mention it. Based on the recent movie, this version of the game is a four-person co-op action adventure game, launching November 3rd on PC and console.

The Grey War – We’ll end with something more on the MMO side of the spectrum, though it’s an indie and a browser-based title with adorable pixel graphics. Two-man Aussie studio Integer Max has apparently been working on the game for the better part of a decade. You are doing yourself a disservice if you don’t watch the video and enjoy the best in-game rickroll ever, but I bet the display will actually make you consider the game.

