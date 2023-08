After a week’s delay, Lord of the Rings Online’s latest patch — and newest race — is set to arrive tomorrow. Standing Stone Games posted the full patch notes for Update 37: The Humble Homes of the Holbytlan.

The update revolves around the long-awaited River Hobbits and their associated housing neighborhood. River Hobbits will be initially available only as part of a bundle sold through the cash shop, although SSG indicated that it’ll later be sold for LOTRO Points. As for the houses, the studio posted a price list of the premium steads that start at 225 mithril coins and cap out at 1,000.

Update 37 also includes the Forester crafting event (coming September 1st), an “across the board” stat squish, and big changes to the Beorning and Guardian classes.