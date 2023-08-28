Multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff has gone fishing crazy in its latest content update

Craft yourself a fishing rod, get your tackle box, and put on your goofiest fishing-related hat; the cutesy and cubic multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff has gone fishin’ in its latest update, which introduces the fishing activity and a whole bunch of additional features that link to it.

This new update introduces fishing spots all around the game world, as well as several rods, multiple bait types, and the opportunity to reel in a wide assortment of fish in various rarities. Those who are fully committed to the angling life can also chance upon a unique fishing quest or try and climb the fishing-related leaderboards of each zone, while parallel features to enrich the fishing experience like backpacks, fish trading, fish processing, and fish-related materials that feed into existing crafts are also on offer.

On top of all of this fishing goodness, the latest patch has applied several improvements to things like scythes, quivers, certain staves, and items, while a variety of bug fixes have also gone live. Primarily, though, it’s time to hit your favorite watering hole and cast out a line.